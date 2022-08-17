Report: Hawks to host Rockets to open 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is set to be released Wednesday afternoon, as leaks around the league continue to drop in the meantime. The Atlanta Hawks’ season opener has been reported by Lauren Williams of the AJC, who tweeted Wednesday morning that the Hawks will host the Houston Rockets to open the new season on Oct. 19.

The #Hawks will open the season at State Farm Arena against the #Rockets on Oct. 19, per league sources. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) August 17, 2022

Other Hawks schedule leaks to this point include an Oct. 21 matchup vs. the Orlando Magic (reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports), in addition to the Jan. 16 MLK Jr. Day game vs. the Miami Heat.

Stay tuned for more schedule updates and reactions as we get ready for a new slate of NBA action.