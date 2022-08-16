Report: Hawks to host Heat on MLK Jr. Day in 2022-23 season

The full NBA schedule is set to unfurl on Wednesday, and more leaks continue to get out around the league. Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat on MLK Jr. Day this upcoming season after it was reported earlier in the week that the Hawks would not be playing on Christmas Day like they did last season.

Sources: NBA’s Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate on TNT:



Heat vs. Hawks in Atlanta

Suns vs. Grizzlies in Memphis — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

The Hawks and Heat of course met in the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs, with the Heat taking the series in 5 games. Atlanta will seemingly have an opportunity at revenge in front of a national audience, as the club is set to host its customary game on MLK Jr. Day on TNT.

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the somewhat new look Hawks are just over a couple of months away from opening up the 2022-23 campaign. After an up-and-down 2021-22 season that resulted Atlanta having to win both Play-In games to make the postseason, Nate McMillan and company will hope for a smoother journey to the playoffs this time around.

With training camp just over a month away, things in the NBA world are slowly starting to ramp up. Stay tuned for more schedule news and updates as a new NBA season is on the horizon.