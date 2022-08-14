Report: Hawks not among teams playing on Christmas Day in 2022-23

While the NBA world waits for the full 2022-23 schedule, the Christmas Day slate for the coming slate appears to have leaked per Shams Charania and will not feature the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, the Hawks played the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas despite not having several regulars due to Covid protocols.

Per Charania, this year’s slate will feature five games per usual on Christmas, as listed below. Only two of the games feature Eastern Conference teams.

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

After an up-and-down 2020-21 season and early exit in the first round of the playoffs, the Hawks will not be a part of the NBA’s Christmas Day festivities this time around. Trae Young and the Hawks struggled to do much of anything in their series loss to the Miami Heat last postseason, so perhaps a bounce back campaign this season could land the Hawks back on the Christmas Day slate in 2023.

The NBA preseason is less than two months away, with training camp coming next month. The anticipation of NBA basketball is beginning to creep onto the horizon, and the NBA’s full schedule release shouldn’t be off too far in the near future. Stay tuned for all updates and reports ahead of what should be another fun season of Hawks basketball.