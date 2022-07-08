Report: Hawks sign center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal

The Atlanta Hawks continue to round their 2022-23 roster into shape, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team has agreed to a one-year deal with center Frank Kaminsky.

Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2022

Kaminsky will presumably be the Hawks’ third center this upcoming season behind Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu barring future trades. Kaminsky brings shooting to the center group, as he’s a 34.8% three-point shooter for his career on solid volume for a big man. The Wisconsin product will enter his eight NBA season with Atlanta, bringing the option of additional spacing for Nate McMillan & Co. when needed.

Kaminsky being a shooter adds another dimension to the center rotation, and him being on a minimum contract makes this a no-risk move for the Hawks. Durability has been an issue for Kaminsky throughout his career, as he has not appeared in more than 47 games since the 2017-18 season.

Atlanta kicks off their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday from Las Vegas with a matchup vs. the Utah Jazz.

Stay tuned.