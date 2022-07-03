ATL and 29: Goodbye, Red Velvet

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops discuss the trade that sent out Kevin Huerter and brought back pieces that are not Kevin Huerter.

