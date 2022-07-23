 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hawks notes: Cooper returns on Two-Way, Drew League runs and more

By Zach Hood
2022 NBA Summer League - Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA offseason has somewhat ground to a halt amid trade requests from both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. The Atlanta Hawks stayed in the news a bit Friday however, as second-year guard Sharife Cooper picked up his Two-Way qualifying offer for 2022-23.

Keith Smith of Spotrac first reported the news on Friday.

Cooper struggled to show many signs of improvement in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, but was bothered by a thumb issue as well. Returning to Atlanta on a Two-Way was the most logical choice for Cooper, who may or may not have received another NBA contract if he didn’t pick up his option with the Hawks. Cooper is likely set for another season of extended action in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Trae Young and John Collins are set to compete in the Drew League on Saturday. Coverage can be streamed live in the NBA App.

These Pro-Am runs are not super serious obviously but can provide a bit of entertainment as we are in the doldrums of the NBA offseason in many ways, barring a massive Durant and/or Mitchell trade that could turn the league sideways at any moment.

