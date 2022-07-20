Hawks add Kyle Korver to front office role

The Atlanta Hawks continue to tinker with their front office under President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk, as another addition has been made this week. Former Hawks guard and certified three-point sniper Kyle Korver has been added to the front office as the team’s new director of player affairs and development. The role is a newly created position that did not already exist in the front office.

“We are excited to bring Kyle back to the Hawks,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields on Wednesday. Korver will reportedly assist in “creating and overseeing a development plan for each Hawks player in partnership with the coaches, athletic performance team and front office.”

Korver, who was a player development assistant for 2021-22 with the Brooklyn Nets, spent time with the Hawks as a player from 2012 to 2017, appearing in 332 games as a key part of several postseason teams. He was an All-Star for Atlanta in 2015 and obviously one of the most prolific three-point shooters in franchise history.

The legendary shooter now becomes the second member of the 2015 60-win Hawks to join the front office, as Jeff Teague joined the team as a scout back in March. Atlanta will continue to look to round out the corners of their roster after a very busy offseason.

The John Collins trade rumors have all but died for now, so it appears in terms of major moves the Hawks could be done heading into trading camp. Only time will tell...

Stay tuned.