Report: Hawks trade Jock Landale to Suns

By Zach Hood
2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks continued their active offseason on Saturday, when they reportedly agreed to trade recently acquired center Jock Landale to the Phoenix Suns. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the trade.

The compensation Atlanta will receive in return for Landale is cash, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Landale, acquired by the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray trade, was a quality reserve option for the Spurs last season, but was unlikely to see much if any playing time with Atlanta with some collection of Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins likely being back next season for the Hawks.

The move presumably creates an additional roster spot for the Hawks, who continue to have trade rumors swirl around Collins. Atlanta is likely not yet done tweaking their roster despite how active they have already been and their lack of cap space. A Collins trade has long been speculated on, so we will see if a deal finally comes to fruition.

Stay tuned.

