Hawks announce Summer League roster

The Atlanta Hawks have announced their 2022 Summer League roster ahead of their trip to Las Vegas. The Hawks will look to build up some of their young talent as they head west for the summer series.

Take a look at the full roster listed below, but keep in mind things can be fluid on Summer League rosters.

James Akinjo, G

Joel Ayayi, G

Chaundee Brown Jr., G

Chris Clemons, G

Sharife Cooper, G

Anthony Duruji, F

Tyson Etienne, G

Marcus Georges-Hunt, G

Grant Golden, F

AJ Griffin, F

Max Heidegger, G

Chandler Hutchinson, F

Alpha Kaba, G

Tyrese Martin, G

Justin Tillman, F/C

As a reminder, Jalen Johnson underwent a procedure on his knee after the season and is ruled out for all of the 2022 Summer League. Nick Van Exel will coach the Hawks this summer.

The Hawks are set to open Summer League play on Saturday July 9 vs. the Utah Jazz’ Summer squad.

Stay tuned.