Report: Hawks, De’Andre Hunter have “not found much progress” in extension talks

The Atlanta Hawks and young forward De’Andre Hunter are reportedly at an impasse of some sort at the current stage of their extension negotiations. Hunter is eligible for a rookie extension as he heads into his fourth NBA season.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported Tuesday morning that the Hawks and Hunter’s representatives “have not found much progress in extension talks,” adding that the two sides are about $20 million apart over a four-year deal, per source.

Injury concerns and inconsistency on the court when healthy are likely causing the Hawks some reservations before matching Hunter’s coveted asking price, which could be similar to the four-year, $80 million deal Keldon Johnson signed with the San Antonio Spurs earlier this offseason.

Hunter has shown flashes of greatness — particularly during the beginning of the 2020-21 season — but has not been able to maintain health or that level of play consistently since. Still, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has a ton of potential as a 3-and-D wing, and the Hawks do seem motivated to hold onto him. Only time will tell if the sides can come to an agreement in the near future.

Stay tuned.