Hawks fall to Cavaliers 94-90 in final summer contest

The Atlanta Hawks completed their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday afternoon with a matchup vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks fell to 2-3 for the summer with the 94-90 loss. The Cavaliers led for much of the game, with the Hawks never leading by more than one point during this one.

Cleveland got out to a lead early in the game, leading by as many as 10 in the first quarter. The Hawks clawed back however and trailed just 24-20 entering the second quarter. Tyrese Martin led Atlanta with eight first-quarter points.

The rook got us started strong pic.twitter.com/VYUcoFPIk2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2022

A 9-2 start to the second quarter by the Cavaliers pushed the deficit to 11, with the Hawks trailing 33-22 early in the second quarter. Atlanta responded quickly with an 8-0 run to close the gap, however.

Chaundee Brown Jr. got going in the second for the Hawks, getting up into double-digit points in the first half.

Chaundee for threeee pic.twitter.com/woGuOPVxMh — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2022

The Hawks pulled to within four at the half when Chris Clemons beat the buzzer.

Chris Clemons beats the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/dgsksTDzHI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2022

Sharife Cooper was ruled out for the Hawks for the second half of this one after potentially aggravating the same thumb that kept him out of practice earlier this week in Las Vegas.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/tJfuraxu3W — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2022

The Cavaliers pushed out ahead a bit in the third, taking the lead back to double-digits at some points. Martin and Brown Jr. continued to be mostly the only bright spots for the Hawks.

Tyrese steal ➡️ Tyrese bucket pic.twitter.com/3f3VJ83Xj8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2022

The Hawks continued to hang around, as they trailed the Cavs 68-61 heading to the final quarter of the summer.

Atlanta trailed 79-76 inside the five-minute mark, putting themselves in position to potentially pull out the win despite trailing for much of the game.

The rookie Martin, who signed a contract with the Hawks on Saturday, continued to go to work in the final frame.

Do your thing Tyrese pic.twitter.com/hkJAWEubFV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 16, 2022

The rookie continued to make plays down the stretch, coming up with the assist here before adding another bucket.

The Hawks tied the game in the late moments, but Cleveland was able to pull away in the final minute to secure the 94-90 win.

Martin finished with 21 points and four assists in the loss, turning in another solid showing in Las Vegas before heading back east. Brown Jr. finished with 17 points and four rebounds, while Tyson Etienne finished with 13 points.

Isaiah Mobley (15 points) and RJ Nembhard (16 points) led the Cavaliers in the win.