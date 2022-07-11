Hawks drop second Summer League game in 101-73 loss vs. Pelicans

After a sluggish opening to the Summer League against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks had a chance to redeem themselves this evening against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rookie AJ Griffin was listed out again with right foot discomfort and is still considered day-to-day moving forward.

The Hawks were much better in the first quarter than they were against the Jazz, as Justin Tillman led the way with 10 points. The Hawks got most of their points in the paint but also gave up a few on the other end of the court.

The Hawks were also having foul trouble, allowing the Pelicans to get to the free-throw line numerous times in the first quarter. Despite their fouling struggles, the Hawks only trailed by seven points going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was not a good one for the Hawks, as the offense became stagnant and they couldn't get a stop on the other end. Neither team was able to hit a three-pointer in the first half, so it was all about who could convert in the paint more, and the Pelicans won that battle. Sharife Cooper continued to struggle through the first two games, not being able to score or take care of the ball. Tyrese Martin looked good in the first half with nine points, finding different ways to get into the paint and using his physicality to score.

To end the quarter, the Pelicans knocked down the first three of the game, and they led the Hawks 53-37.

It was much of the same for the Hawks in the second half, and even though they fought in spurts to get their deficit down to less than 10 points, it still wasn’t enough to get them into striking distance. James Akinjo and Chandler Hutchinson had some nice moments on defense to keep the Hawks competitive late in the third quarter.

With both teams struggling for most of the game from three, it was only right the Pelicans took the cap off the rim late in the fourth and knocked down five threes in a row. The Hawks dropped their second game in a row, losing 101-73. Chaundee Brown Jr. and Tillman both finished with 14 points for the Hawks.

The next game for the Hawks will be on Tuesday at 7 pm against the Miami Heat.

