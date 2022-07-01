Report: Hawks trade Kevin Huerter to Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, future first-round pick

The Atlanta Hawks continue to be among the most active teams during this NBA offseason, as they have apparently made another trade. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Hawks have traded guard Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick.

The pick is reportedly a lottery protected 2024 first-rounder.

Huerter signed a four-year, $65 million extension with Atlanta last offseason, but was effectively bumped out of the starting lineup by the Dejounte Murray trade earlier this week. Holiday, who’s brother Aaron Holiday reportedly signed with the Hawks earlier on Friday, will represent another body in the backcourt for Atlanta if he sticks around. Harkless will provide depth at the forward positions if he remains a Hawk.

Huerter had a very solid four year run with the Hawks, but perhaps just wasn’t the best fit in the backcourt next to Trae Young in the long run. Atlanta may not be done moving things around yet as many league insiders still expect forward John Collins to be moved as well this offseason.

Stay tuned.