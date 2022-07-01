Report: Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal

The Atlanta Hawks remained busy on Friday morning, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the team has signed guard Aaron Holiday to a one-year deal. Holiday presumes to be depth in the backcourt for Atlanta.

Holiday is a five-year veteran who has spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. Last season with the Suns and Wizards, Holiday appeared in 63 games, averaging 6.3 points and 2.4 assists per game across 16.2 minutes per.

The move comes on the heels of Delon Wright leaving Atlanta for a two-year deal with the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening, leaving a void on the bench in the Atlanta backcourt.

The Hawks added Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale in a trade with the Spurs earlier this week as they continue to piece together the roster for the 2022-23 season. Plenty of moves could be to come as most league insiders still appear to expect forward John Collins to be traded.

