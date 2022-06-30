Report: Hawks among teams expected to pursue PJ Tucker in free agency

The Atlanta Hawks made a big splash Wednesday afternoon when they reportedly made a move to acquire All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks are reportedly in the market for a veteran forward to replace the departed Danilo Gallinari, as Alex Schiffer of The Athletic lists Atlanta as a potential destination for PJ Tucker.

Multiple teams — including Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Chicago and Philadelphia — are expected to compete for PJ Tucker in free agency. All are expected to offer the full mid-level/TPMLE exception. He is unlikely to return to Miami, per sources. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) June 30, 2022

Tucker would presumably be a candidate to start at power forward if the Hawks move on from John Collins this offseason. The veteran forward has been deep in the postseason the past two seasons with the 2021 Champion Milwaukee Bucks then the Miami Heat this past season. He’s a gritty defender who hit 41.5% of his three-pointers last season.

The Hawks are expected to offer with their mid-level exception, which would be around $6.5 million annually. Schiffer lists the Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers as other teams expected to be in pursuit of Tucker.

Stay tuned for more free agency updates as everything kicks off this evening at 6 pm ET…