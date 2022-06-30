ATL and 29: The Dejounte Murray trade

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about a number of facets surrounding the Dejounte Murray trade, including the fit, the price, the future for Delon Wright, the potential for small-ball, and the backup point guard position.

