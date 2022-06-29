Report: Hawks to trade Danilo Gallinari, multiple first-round picks to Spurs for Dejounte Murray

After much speculation, the Atlanta Hawks are indeed reportedly sending Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for guard Dejounte Murray per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN.

Murray is entering his age 26 season, coming off of his first career All-Star appearance this past season with the Spurs. He is a legitimate two-way guard who has the ability to play on the ball at a high level. The Hawks are reportedly sending three first-round picks to San Antonio, in addition to a pick swap. John Collins, who is reportedly very likely to be traded, is not involved in the deal.

The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN.

The picks Atlanta is sending out are listed below by Wojnarowski.

The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026.

John Hollinger of The Athletic reports that their are no protections on the 2025, 2026 or 2027 picks that Atlanta is sending to San Antonio.

League source confirms that draft picks and pick swap in '25, '26, and '27 from Atlanta to San Antonio in the Dejounte Murray trade are completely unprotected.

Despite the haul, Atlanta will still have their own first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, and some sort of first-round pick in 2026. This is the cost of getting a young star like Murray, who is also on an affordable contract for two more seasons.

The #Hawks will acquire PG Dejounte Murray with a 2 year, $34.2M contract, including $16.5M in 22-23.



Danilo Gallinari brings a 1 year, $21.45M expiring contract to the #Spurs (along with 3 1st Rd picks).

All focus now will presumably shift towards Collins if the reporting over the past few days has been accurate. Both Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have both reported that Collins is likely to be moved by the Hawks in the near future. For now, the Hawks have added a young star on a good contract to their backcourt while paying a hefty price to do so.

