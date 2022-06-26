Hawks, Spurs “remain engaged” on potential Collins-Murray swap

The Atlanta Hawks were mentioned repeatedly in NBA trade rumors ahead of the NBA Draft, but wound up only making a small second-round trade with the Golden State Warriors as opposed to the big move some expected.

Veteran forward John Collins is back in trade rumors this week already as Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report states that the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs remain engaged on a potential trade involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

San Antonio and Atlanta remain engaged on trade conversations regarding a larger deal centered around Dejounte Murray and John Collins, sources said.



We’ll get into all the trade and free agency scuttle with @BigWos tomorrow at 7:30pm ET on @getcallin:https://t.co/GgQWuQz9ud — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2022

There were rumors of a potential deal involving Collins and Murray up to the draft, but that obviously never materialized before the draft was underway. Atlanta ultimately stood pat with their first round pick, selecting AJ Griffin from Duke at No. 16. The Hawks are still in the market for big moves however it appears, as momentum on the deal may be picking up.

Atlanta appears set on making some sort of drastic change to the roster after the group stagnated in a rough 2021-22 season before a quick playoff exit. The Hawks have a clear need for additional ball-handling around Trae Young and a move for Murray seems like a step towards fixing that issue.

