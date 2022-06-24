Hawks select Tyrese Martin with No. 51 overall pick

The Atlanta Hawks made their final selection of the 2022 NBA draft when they took Tyrese Martin, a senior wing out of UConn, with the No. 51 pick. The Hawks acquired the pick along with cash in a deal with the Golden State Warriors a few minutes earlier in the second round. Martin joins AJ Griffin of Duke as the second member of Atlanta’s 2022 draft class.

Martin is 23 years old, playing four collegiate seasons (two at Rhode Island and two at UConn). He averaged 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in his final season at UConn, shooting 43% from three-point-range. That mark was by far a career-high, as Martin was at 32.1% or below from three in his previous three college seasons.

Martin will presumably go to Las Vegas for the Summer League along with AJ Griffin and whatever other undrafted prospects they Hawks are able to sign.

