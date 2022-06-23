Report: Hawks trade No. 44 pick to Warriors for No. 51 pick, cash

The Atlanta Hawks made a trade with the Golden State Warriors during the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks sent the No. 44 pick to Golden State for the No. 51 pick and $2 million per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors sent No. 51 and $2M to Hawks for Ryan Rollins at No. 44, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/vnvX6pXBIw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Golden State selected Ryan Rollins out of Toledo with the pick. Earlier in the evening, the Hawks selected AJ Griffin, a wing out of Duke, with the No. 16 overall pick. Atlanta will round out their 2022 draft class with the No. 51 pick, barring another sell of a pick.

The Hawks moved down seven spots with the trade with the Warriors. Atlanta has had a history of selling second-round picks since Tony Ressler acquired the team, and that continues here at the 2022 draft.

