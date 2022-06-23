Hawks select AJ Griffin with No. 16 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

After much speculation about John Collins trades and more, the Atlanta Hawks held on and picked with their original No. 16 pick in the first round on Thursday evening. The Hawks ultimately stood pat and selected Duke wing AJ Griffin out of Duke with their first pick.

Griffin appeared in 39 games with Duke last season, his lone collegiate season. He averaged 10.4 points per game and shot 44.7% from three-point-range. The 6’6 wing will look to compete for minutes at potentially both the shooting guard and small forward positions. He figures to compete in Summer League barring unforeseen injury circumstances. For a deeper look at Griffin, check out our full scouting report of him here.

The Hawks will be back on the clock in the second round at pick No. 44 barring a move of the pick. Travis Schlenk, Landry Fields and Co. will continue to look to stock pile assets in the undrafted free agent market as well. The Collins rumors have come to a halt, as he may not be moved until later on this offseason now.

