Report: Hawks, Spurs discussed deal around John Collins and Dejounte Murray

Rumors have been swirling around the Atlanta Hawks since their season ended with a 4-1 series loss to the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. One of the names that continues to be brought up in reports is that of forward John Collins. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report provided his latest update on Wednesday evening, stating that the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs have discussed a deal that would send Collins west in exchange for guard Dejounte Murray.

Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a "Jrue Holiday-like package." More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: https://t.co/Q06G8qLlVu — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 23, 2022

The “Jrue Holiday-like package” part is notable, as that means the Spurs are likely looking for a package around Collins in exchange for Murray. Whether this deal materializes or not, it remains evident that Collins will be moved in the near future.

Fischer had fanned the flames again on earlier on Wednesday, when he offered this insight into where the Hawks were with a potential Collins trade.

One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway. https://t.co/a6TWhJk13S — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 22, 2022

This comes on the heels of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski saying Tuesday evening that Atlanta was likely to deal Collins at some point in the future.

Woj says the Atlanta Hawks want to make some significant moves around the draft and free agency.



And that John Collins is likely to move in a deal whether it's sooner or later.#NBATwitter #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/6UFuk21A59 — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 22, 2022

The Hawks are clearly being aggressive in trade talks and looking to change the roster construction around Trae Young heading into the 2022-23 season. Answers may come sooner than later on the Collins front if Fischer’s reporting of a move ideally coming before Thursday’s draft comes to fruition.

Stay tuned.