When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft will commence on Thursday evening, with the Atlanta Hawks currently sitting with the Nos. 16 and 44 picks. Travis Schlenk, Landry Fields and the rest of the Hawks front office will look to make use of the evening to bolster the roster heading into the offseason this Summer.

The Hawks have been brought up in several rumors over the past few weeks, with several of those reports surrounding forward John Collins. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN on Tuesday evening that Collins is likely to be moved at some point this offseason.

Woj says the Atlanta Hawks want to make some significant moves around the draft and free agency.



And that John Collins is likely to move in a deal whether it's sooner or later.#NBATwitter #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/6UFuk21A59 — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 22, 2022

Atlanta has also been linked to centers Rudy Gobert and Deandre Ayton in recent weeks as a potential shake up on the roster looms. The draft is obviously always a potential point for movement, so stay tuned for more rumors and reports surrounding Thursday’s event.

The 2022 NBA Draft begins Thursday, June 23 at 8 pm ET on ABC and ESPN.

