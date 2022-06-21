2022 SBN NBA Blogger Mock Draft: Hawks select Jalen Williams at No. 16

The 2022 SBN NBA Blogger mock draft is back ahead of this week’s NBA Draft. Each site had a blogger make a selection for their team, with us selecting for the Atlanta Hawks at No. 16. As a staff, we elected to select Jalen Williams, a 6’6 wing out of Santa Clara.

Other options could have been Ochai Agbaji, Ousmane Dieng, Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan, TyTy Washington Jr. or Tari Eason. Eason and Sochan were off the board, leaving us debating between Williams, Washington Jr., Dieng, Agbaji and Dieng.

Why Jalen WIlliams?

Williams represents perhaps the best fit on the board with the Hawks, as he is wing with some promise as both a shooter and a defender on the wing. Our own Glen Willis took a deeper dive into Williams with this scouting profile, check out the full write-up for full view of why he’s a good fit for this pick. Williams’ 7’2 wingspan and shooting acumen make him an intriguing prospect on the wing.