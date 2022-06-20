Hawks Summer League schedule released

The NBA offseason is officially underway, and with the NBA Draft set to commence on Thursday evening, the league has scheduled Summer League games. The Atlanta Hawks will kick off Summer League play on July 9 at 7:30 PM ET vs. the Utah Jazz’ summer squad.

The full Summer League schedule for the Hawks is listed as below (all times Eastern):

Saturday, July 9, 7:30 pm vs. Utah Jazz

Monday, July 11, 6 pm vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Tuesday, July 12, 7 pm vs. Miami Heat

Thursday, July 14, 3 pm vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Hawks could have another game or two, but that is all TBD at this point.

Jalen Johnson will be among notable absences for the Hawks in Las Vegas after he underwent a knee procedure earlier this offseason. Atlanta will presumably have at least one rookie first-rounder added to the roster barring trades that would send their No. 16 overall pick or other acquired picks elsewhere.

Stay tuned for all of our NBA Draft coverage throughout the week.