2022 NBA Draft scouting report: Jake LaRavia

Our 2022 NBA Draft scouting report series continues with a look at Jake LaRavia, a forward out of Wake Forest.

Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia has been one of the rising prospects coming into the draft. LaRavis is your new-age power forward, and teams late in the first round would probably love to have him. Having a player at the four-position that can shoot and defend four positions is beneficial, and LaRavia brings that skill set to the table.

LaRavia averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 assists per game in his junior year, and helped lead Wake Forest to an impressive run in the NIT. Catch-and-shooting is one of LaRavia’s strong suits, and it showed at Wake Forest as he shot 38% from three. Though he didn’t take a high volume of those shots, he was pretty efficient in that area when having feet set.

Corner threes are another place where LaRavia thrived in the half-court, and at 6’8 he has the ability to stretch the floor against fours that don’t want to come out to the perimeter.

Though his shooting percentages are solid, LaRavia is not the best at creating his own shot, therefore limiting his offensive game. If a team is able to put him in the right situation and uses him for DHO and coming off screens and surrounding him with creators, his play style can be maximized while on the court.

Serving as the primary playmaker, LaRavia has shown the ability as a wing to be the ball handler in pick-and-roll situations and make the right play. As the roller, he possesses the same strong IQ and can make plays in the short roll, or use his array of moves to score in the paint.

Defensively, LaRavia thrives off the ball, and it shows with his 1.7 steals per game. The IQ that he shows on the offensive side of the ball translates on defense, as he reads the floor well and anticipates when to jump the passing lanes. Though he’s able to guard multiple positions, he still has trouble staying in front of quick and shifty guards, as he's not the most athletic player on the floor.

Speaking on his athleticism, that shouldn't hurt his overall game, and he's shown that he can play at a good pace and make the right decisions on the floor. One of the positives is that LaRavia is just 20 years old, which gives him enough time to grow and develop.

On ESPN’s draft board, LaRavia ranks No. 7 at the power forward position and No. 28 overall. With the Hawks maybe doing some shuffling at the forward position, LaRavia could be an option if they stay pat at pick No. 16.