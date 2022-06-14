Report: Hawks expected to retain De’Andre Hunter long-term while shopping others this offseason

The NBA offseason is nearly underway, and the rumors are in full bloom. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report offered several insights on the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday morning, including a prediction that the team will re-sign forward De’Andre Hunter rather than trading him, but that everyone else other than Trae Young could be on the table.

Fischer also offered the option of the Hawks moving for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, among other notes. He notes that Atlanta has several trade objectives this offseason including freeing up playing time for Onyeka Okongwu.

Another note is that John Collins continues to draw interest from the Portland Trail Blazers. Fischer continues to pile on the offseason buzz that the Hawks will be one of the most active teams on the trade market this offseason. He noted that the team tried to acquire Jrue Holiday in 2020 as well as CJ McCollum this past deadline.

More rumors are sure to come as the offseason is set to kick off in the very near future.

Stay tuned.