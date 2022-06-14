Hawks announce offseason knee procedures for Bogdanovic, Johnson

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Tuesday that veteran wing Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery following the season on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation. The team says he will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season.

Bogdanovic could be available in trades this offseason, as many players on the Hawks may be on the table. It’s unclear how much this procedure will effect his trade value, but he’s still on a reasonable contract and produced last season when healthy.

Additionally, forward Jalen Johnson underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis. He will rehabilitate over the offseason and is also expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp. Johnson appears likely to miss the Summer League in Las Vegas next month. The second-year forward will look towards training camp with an eye on a rotation spot.

