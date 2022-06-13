Report: Hawks to promote Landry Fields to general manager role

The NBA offseason is beginning to take shape as the NBA Finals wind down. A trade happened on Monday, as teams are gearing toward’s next week’s draft. The Atlanta Hawks will make a tweak to their front office in the near future, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting assistant GM Landry Fields will be promoted to General Manager, continuing to work with President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

The promotion is set for July 1, a little over a week after the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have been involved in several of the early offseason murmurs, ranging from Deandre Ayton to John Collins trade scenarios. While nothing firm has been reported in any manner, the Hawks seem like a candidate to make sizable changes to their roster following an underwhelming 2021-22 season.

The Hawks hold the No. 16 and No. 44 picks in next week’s draft, and will look to begin bolstering their roster there. Wojnarowski reports the Hawks are expected to be among the most active teams in the NBA surrounding the June 23 draft.