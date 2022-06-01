 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ATL and 29: Boston and the Bay Area

A preview of the NBA Finals.

By Zach Hood
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops look at the Boston Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Miami Heat and what lies ahead for them in the NBA Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors.

‘ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.

Next Up In Peachtree Hoops Podcast

Loading comments...