NBA Playoff Friday night thread: Ressler’s remarks and more second round action

The Atlanta Hawks are heading into a key offseason following their first-round playoff exit, and Principal Owner Tony Ressler spoke to some Atlanta media on Thursday about the future direction of the franchise and more.

Ressler offered many insights, including his stance on entering the luxury tax if and when the time comes.

"Going into the tax does not scare me ... Our job is to go into the tax when it is good business." https://t.co/gAlYAVyFf3 — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) May 5, 2022

Ressler also shed some light on his involvement in the front office process alongside other members of the Hawks’ brass:

Tony Ressler, on his level of involvement:



"I'm very involved, frankly, in every major decision. I'm a big believer that people that know the most should have the loudest voice. And for whatever it's worth, I look at Travis, Landry and Nate relative ... (1/2) — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) May 5, 2022

The owner also expressed confidence in both Travis Schlenk and Nate McMillan as the right men for their current positions with the organization.

Tony Ressler on Travis Schlenk and Nate McMillan today: “I have the confidence that they are the right guys to lead this team going forward. I have enormous confidence in Travis and Nate.” — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) May 5, 2022

Elsewhere in the NBA, the second round of the playoffs rolls on this weekend as several teams will look to inch towards punching a berth in the conference finals.

