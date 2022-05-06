 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Playoff Friday night thread: Ressler’s remarks and more second round action

By Zach Hood
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are heading into a key offseason following their first-round playoff exit, and Principal Owner Tony Ressler spoke to some Atlanta media on Thursday about the future direction of the franchise and more.

Ressler offered many insights, including his stance on entering the luxury tax if and when the time comes.

Ressler also shed some light on his involvement in the front office process alongside other members of the Hawks’ brass:

The owner also expressed confidence in both Travis Schlenk and Nate McMillan as the right men for their current positions with the organization.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the second round of the playoffs rolls on this weekend as several teams will look to inch towards punching a berth in the conference finals.

Join us this weekend to discuss the Hawks’ future and all of action around the league. Our player review series will roll on in the near future as well so keep an eye out for that.

Stay tuned…

