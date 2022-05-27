NBA Draft 2022 thread: What should the Hawks do with the No. 16 pick?

The 2022 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, and with not much else going on for the Atlanta Hawks in the meantime, it’s time to take a deeper look at what exactly the team might do this time around on draft night. The Hawks will pick at No. 16 as well as No. 44 in the late June event, so they will have multiple chances at adding to their team.

ESPN mocked Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. to Atlanta at No. 16 in their initial post lottery mock. Our scouting report series will hit on Washington Jr. at a later date, but for now it will be good to just open the discussion. Who should the Hawks take with the No. 16 pick, or should they use the selection in a trade for veteran help? Who is that veteran? There are so many ways the club could choose to go with the pick coming off a somewhat disappointing season.

The draft is set to take place on June 24, while the NBA Finals is obviously set to take place as soon as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics complete their series for the right to take on the Golden State Warriors for the title.

Stay tuned.