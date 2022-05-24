Trae Young selected to All-NBA team for first time in his career

The NBA released their annual All-NBA teams on Tuesday evening, and the announcement directly impacted the Atlanta Hawks organization. Hawks star point guard Trae Young was selected to All-NBA third team, which kicks in his super max extension and makes him a whole lot more money over the next five years.

Trae Young has earned an additional $35.4M in his rookie scale contract for being named All-NBA. The Young $177M rookie extension will now increase to $212M.



The Hawks will take on an additional $6.1M cap hit in 2022/23 and are now $7.8M over the luxury tax. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 25, 2022

Young making the All-NBA team effectively hurts the Hawks in terms of the salary cap, as they will be a bit more constricted in terms of cap space as well as the luxury tax with their point guard now making a few extra million annually.

Atlanta can go under the tax if they waive Danilo Gallinari. His $21.5M contract is guaranteed for only $4.5M with the remaining balance guaranteed is he is not waived by 6/29. https://t.co/olwjm9aQhW — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the entire list of 2021-22 All-NBA teams, headlined by a first team of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.

2021-22 All-NBA teams:



First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum



Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan



Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2022

The conference finals roll on in the meantime, but later this summer the Hawks will be looking to retool and reload with a little bit less money in their pockets. Atlanta was named in a piece by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Tuesday as well as a team that could be in store for big changes this offseason.

Stay tuned.