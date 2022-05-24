 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trae Young selected to All-NBA team for first time in his career

The All-Star guard made All-NBA third team for the 2021-22 season.

By Zach Hood
2022 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA released their annual All-NBA teams on Tuesday evening, and the announcement directly impacted the Atlanta Hawks organization. Hawks star point guard Trae Young was selected to All-NBA third team, which kicks in his super max extension and makes him a whole lot more money over the next five years.

Young making the All-NBA team effectively hurts the Hawks in terms of the salary cap, as they will be a bit more constricted in terms of cap space as well as the luxury tax with their point guard now making a few extra million annually.

Here’s a look at the entire list of 2021-22 All-NBA teams, headlined by a first team of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.

The conference finals roll on in the meantime, but later this summer the Hawks will be looking to retool and reload with a little bit less money in their pockets. Atlanta was named in a piece by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Tuesday as well as a team that could be in store for big changes this offseason.

