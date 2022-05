The Eastern Conference Finals moved forward as the Miami Heat took Game 3 on the road vs. the Boston Celtics to take a 2-1 series lead. The Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night after falling down 0-2 on the road in San Francisco.

The Atlanta Hawks, like the rest of the NBA, have their sights set on the offseason and next month’s NBA Draft. Join us on this Sunday to discuss all things basketball.