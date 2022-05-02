ATL and 29: Closing arguments

Glen Willis and Kevin Chouinard try to put some perspective on the Atlanta Hawks’ loss in the first round to the Miami Heat: Why the Heat were the right matchup for the Hawks to learn from. What does the roster need? How much of the burden falls on Trae vs. the team around him? Who is the right player to slot next to Trae? Would Rudy Gobert help?

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.