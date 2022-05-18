Hawks pegged with TyTy Washington Jr. in post-lottery ESPN mock

The NBA Draft Lottery commenced on Tuesday evening, and ESPN offered an updated mock draft following the reveal of the 2022 NBA Draft order. The lottery did not impact the Hawks obviously as they advanced to the postseason after winning both of their Play-In games.

Atlanta will have the No. 16 pick in the 2022 draft, which could give them a realistic shot of getting one of the top ten or so players on their board. Jonathan Givony of ESPN offered the following synopsis of the Hawks selecting Kentucky combo guard TyTy Washington Jr. with the No. 16 selection:

The Hawks are one of the deeper teams in the NBA on paper and it may not be easy for any rookie to crack their rotation next season. Finding a guard who can both run the team when Trae Young is taking a breather, and also bring enough size and length to play alongside him when sliding up wing players Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter to the frontcourt, could be attractive. Washington is effective with or without the ball, knows how to play pick-and-roll and is a strong perimeter shooter, while also being capable of playing in many different lineup configurations.

Washington could be the type of player that could be featured well with or without Trae Young, and give the Hawks a burst when their star guard needs to sit. The board is obviously still very fluid with over a month to go before the NBA Draft, but we are inching closer to draft night nonetheless.

