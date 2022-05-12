Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 player review series: Full list

Our 2021-22 Atlanta Hawks player reviews are piling up, with just a few remaining. Below you can find the full list of everyone that has been reviewed so far. Look for the final few players to be posted in the coming days before we transition into our NBA Draft coverage over in the near future.
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
- Kevin Knox
- Skylar Mays
- Kevin Huerter
- Sharife Cooper
- Lou Williams
- Gorgui Dieng
- Delon Wright
- John Collins
- Clint Capela
A few key names including Trae Young remain, so stay tuned for those.
