Hawks, Bucks to meet in Abu Dhabi in 2022 preseason

The NBA announced on Tuesday morning that the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks would meet in Abu Dhabi later this year for a pair of preseason games. The 2022 Abu Dhabi games will be the first NBA games to take place within the United Arab Emirates. The games will take place on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin commented on the matter in the NBA’s official release:

“The NBA continues to do an amazing job of growing the game internationally, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games. As we look toward the future of the Hawks brand, being recognized as a premier NBA franchise globally is something we aspire to, and we believe the experience for our players and staff to take in the culture in Abu Dhabi will be both incredibly memorable and impactful.”

