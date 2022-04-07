Hawks convert Skylar Mays to NBA contract for remainder of season

The Atlanta Hawks are nearing postseason play, with the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament looming next week. The Hawks finally filled their final open roster spot ahead of the postseason, signing Two Way guard Skylar Mays to an NBA contract for the rest of the season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Hawks have since confirmed the move.

The Atlanta Hawks are signing two-way guard Skylar Mays to a new deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2022

Mays has mostly appeared in a mop-up role this season for Atlanta, appearing in 27 games to this point. He did make five starts when the Hawks had a Covid outbreak earlier in the season. Mays is unlikely to see big minutes in the postseason, obviously, but he will be available if needed for whatever reason. Mays would not have been eligible for postseason play this season as a Two Way player.

Subject to a final agreement with the NBA, players have agreed to keep a majority of the current Two-Way rules for the 2021-22 season, sources tell ESPN. The one change is that a Two-Way player is not eligible for the 2022 playoffs unless his contract is converted. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 16, 2021

The Hawks continue their quest towards a postseason berth on Friday night for a matchup on the road in south Florida vs. the Miami Heat. Atlanta has a lot to play for in their last few regular season games, as Play-In seeding is far from being settled in the East.

Stay tuned.