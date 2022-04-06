Preview: Hawks host Wizards in final home game of 2021-22 regular season

The Atlanta Hawks return home Wednesday night to complete a back-to-back vs. the Washington Wizards. The Hawks lost on Tuesday night in what was a tough road matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors. Atlanta is locked into the Play-In Tournament with the loss, while their final seeding spot between Nos. 7 and 10 is still undecided.

The Wizards are eliminated from any sort of postseason play, and missing several key players at this juncture of the season. Atlanta should be in good shape to take care of this game, but anything can happen in the NBA, especially when both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Each game is still massive at this point for the Hawks, who fell back to the No. 9 seed with the loss on Tuesday. Play-In teams are highly motivated to be No. 7 or No. 8, as the setup allows whichever team that wins the 7-8 matchup to enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed with just the one win. The Nos. 9 and 10 seed teams will need two wins to get to the postseason, one against each other and then one vs. the loser over the 7-8 game.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) are questionable. John Collins (foot, finger) and Lou Williams (back) are out, while Sharife Cooper has been recalled to the Hawks following to conclusion of the College Park Skyhawks’ season.

The Wizards list Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr. and Kyle Kuzma as out for Wednesday’s contest.

Odds

The Hawks are a 10.5-point favorite vs. the Wizards as of Wednesday morning. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 235.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Weds. Apr. 6, 8 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game