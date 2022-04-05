Preview: Hawks travel north for matchup with Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks will be back on the road Tuesday for the front end of a back-to-back vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks carry a five-game win streak into Tuesday’s action, fresh off a win over the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend. Trae Young dropped 36 points and 10 assists in that win, and the Hawks may need another big performance from their star guard in Toronto vs. a tough Raptors team.

Young took home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his play last week, leading Atlanta to a 4-0 record while averaging over 30 points and 10 assists per game. The Hawks will be looking to even the season series vs. the Raptors at 2-2 on Tuesday as they continue their efforts to climb the East standings.

Toronto (No. 6 seed) would lock Atlanta into the Play-In with a win, as they are four games ahead of the No. 8 seeded Hawks with four games remaining heading into Tuesday’s action. Atlanta is 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 7 seed entering play on Tuesday.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) are questionable. John Collins (foot, finger) remains out. Jalen Johnson is out of concussion protocols and off of the injury report, while Sharife Cooper remains in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.

The Raptors list OG Anunoby as questionable, while Issac Bonga and Yuta Watanabe are out.

Odds

The Hawks are 4.5-point underdogs vs. the Raptors as of early Tuesday morning. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 226.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Tues. Apr. 5, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game