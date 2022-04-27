ATL and 29: Exit interviews

The Atlanta Hawks’ season came to a close on Tuesday with their 4-1 series loss to the Miami Heat. Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com has shared all of the exit interviews from this morning, for all who may be interested.

Time stamps:

Travis Schlenk

Trae Young (6:24)

Clint Capela (23:24)

John Collins (30:02)

De’Andre Hunter (40:10)

Kevin Huerter (47:51)

Onyeka Okongwu (56:47)

Delon Wright (1:01:34)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (1:09:27)

Danilo Gallinari (1:16:58)

Jalen Johnson (1:21:09)

Skylar Mays (1:27:35)

Sharife Cooper (1:33:07)

Nate McMillan (1:37:34)

