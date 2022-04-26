Preview: Hawks face elimination in Game 5 vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will face elimination in their Game 5 matchup on the road vs. the Miami Heat on Friday. The Hawks have been blown out in two of their three losses in this series, so it will interesting to see what adjustments they make on the brink of elimination. Kyle Lowry will again be out for the Heat in Game 5, but that didn’t slow down Miami in Game 4.

Trae Young again suffered one of the least productive games of his career in Game 4, so Atlanta will be searching for ways to get their offensive engine humming. The Heat have excelled with double teams and traps of Young, making life extremely difficult on the All-Star guard. Young scored in the single digits for the second time in the series, as Miami was able to prevent him from impacting the game much at all.

Jimmy Butler continues to torch the Hawks, as his 36-point performance helped propel the Heat to a comfortable win in Game 4. Atlanta continues to have little answers for the veteran forward, and if they aren’t able to slow him down Tuesday they could be in peril.

The Hawks will need a valiant effort on the road to extend their season on Tuesday. They are now just 1-6 on the season vs. Miami, who continues to outplay them on both ends of the court.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) are questionable, while Lou Williams (back) remains out.

Miami lists PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin as questionable for Tuesday’s game. Gabe Vincent is probable. Lowry will again be out with his hamstring injury.

Odds

The Hawks are a 6.5-point underdog for Game 5 at he Heat as of Tuesday morning. The point total is sitting at o/u 217.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Tues. Apr. 26, 7 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: NBA TV, BSSE

Streaming: Bally Sports

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.