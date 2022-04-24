Preview: Hawks look to even series vs. Heat in pivotal Game 4

The Atlanta Hawks will again host the Miami Heat in Game 4 after getting on the board in the series with a come-from-behind win in Game 3. Trae Young hit a game-winning floater in the final moments as the Hawks completed a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback. Atlanta effectively leaped off the mat with the comeback, as they were in serious risk of falling down 3-0 in the series to the Heat.

Game 4 will be another monumental game, as losing and going back to Miami down 3-1 would obviously be far less favorable to tying the series at 2-2 and guaranteeing the series returns to Atlanta for Game 6. The Hawks have now won 21 of their last 24 games at State Farm Arena following the Game 3 win. Atlanta’s defense was able to lock in behind the home crowd down the stretch of that victory, and the Hawks will look to build on their defensive effort vs. the Heat in the fourth quarter of Game 3 going forward.

The injury status of a pair of key players in this game is going to play a massive factor. The Hawks may be getting back a key piece inside, while the Heat are at risk of being without their starting point guard as they were in the closing moments of Game 3. If either or both players are able to suit up, it could provide enough of an impact to be the difference in the game.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is questionable, while Lou Williams (back) remains out. Capela did some on-court work in practice on Saturday, and looks to be trending towards a game-time decision on Sunday evening. Also of note, John Collins, who is not on the injury report, is apparently still in a fair amount of pain but sticking it out.

John Collins, on how he felt after Game 3:



"The first three games I've been in a lot of pain, man. To be frank, the Heat don't have a polite way of playing basketball." pic.twitter.com/1DIn5Tcopx — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 23, 2022

Miami again lists Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin as questionable for Sunday’s game. Gabe Vincent is probable. Lowry is the big one to watch here, as he left Game 3 with a hamstring injury and did not practice with the Heat on Saturday.

Kyle Lowry is not participating in Heat practice today at State Farm Arena. He left the court in a sweat suit accompanied by a trainer, still walking gingerly with that left hamstring issue. The Heat have not submitted their injury report for Sunday’s Game 4 to the NBA yet. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2022

Odds

The Hawks are again (like they were entering Game 3) a 1.5-point underdog at home for Game 4 vs. the Heat as of early Sunday morning. The point total is sitting at o/u 221. The status of Lowry and Capela could impact the final game lines.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Apr. 24, 7 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: TNT, BSSE

Streaming: TNT, Bally Sports

Radio: 92.9 The Game

