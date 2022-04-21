ATL and 29: The Heat are on

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about the 0-2 deficit the Atlanta Hawks face in their first-round series vs. the Miami Heat and what they can do to get things turned around as the series shifts to Atlanta. Topics include:

the move of Collins to the starting lineup at center

Hunter trends

inverted pick-and-rolls

things the Heat did to force Trae Young into ten turnovers

much, much more

