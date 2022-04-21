 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ATL and 29: The Heat are on

By Zach Hood
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Two Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about the 0-2 deficit the Atlanta Hawks face in their first-round series vs. the Miami Heat and what they can do to get things turned around as the series shifts to Atlanta. Topics include:

  • the move of Collins to the starting lineup at center
  • Hunter trends
  • inverted pick-and-rolls
  • things the Heat did to force Trae Young into ten turnovers
  • much, much more

