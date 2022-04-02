Hawks outlast Nets 122-115 despite record-setting performance by Kevin Durant

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday with quite a bit on the line in regards to the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Hawks were able to notch the victory, triumphing over the Nets by a score of 122-115. Atlanta now sits alone as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with the win, while the Nets are locked into the Play-In (cannot finish above No. 7 in the East).

The first quarter was highly contested, with the Nets taking a 30-28 lead into the second. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 15 first-quarter points, while De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with nine first-quarter points.

Trae finds a cutting Dre for the slam pic.twitter.com/u8virLdXJ1 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2022

Atlanta’s bench got off to a hot start in the second quarter, propelling the Hawks to a double-digit halftime lead. It was a 65-50 edge at the half for the home team. The Nets struggled a bit offensively outside of Durant, who had 25 points at the break.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 13 points and six assists in the first half, with Danilo Gallinari pouring in 11 points including a buzzer-beater three to beat the horn in the second quarter.

Atlanta led 81-66 in the middle of the third as the second-unit continued to provide valuable minutes. The Hawks led 94-87 heading to the fourth after the Nets made a 21-13 push to close the third quarter. Durant had 44 entering the final frame, while Young had 25 points and 10 assists.

OO block ➡️ Lou CASH pic.twitter.com/XHaNWjf5lp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2022

The fourth quarter was competitive down to the wire, with the Hawks coming on top after a dagger of a three from Young in the final moments. Young finished with 36 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the win.

ICE BERG



ICE TRAE



ICE TRAE pic.twitter.com/SYEgdn9xJX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2022

Hunter and Gallinari each finished with 15 points. Durant set the single-game scoring record for State Farm/Philips Arena with a career-high 55 points, breaking Allen Iverson’s record of 53 points back in 2005. Kyrie Irving finished with 31 points and six assists in the loss.

The Hawks will be back in action Tuesday on the road vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Stay tuned.