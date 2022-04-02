Preview: Hawks host Nets in crucial Eastern Conference matchup

The Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets will meet on Saturday evening with quite a bit on the line. With both teams tied at 40-37, the winner of this game will vault above the other in the standings, obviously. On top of that, whoever loses this game is locked into the Play-In tournament, with no chance of making the the top-6 (or falling below the No. 10 seed and missing the Play-In.

The Nets will obviously present a huge challenge, as despite their record they can be one of the most potent teams in the NBA. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are unstoppable typically, leaving a minimal offensive load for the cast around them. Matching up with Brooklyn will be a difficult task for the Hawks as it is for any team.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Trae Young (groin soreness) and Lou Williams (ankle, back) are probable. Jalen Johnson (concussion protocol) and John Collins are out.

The Nets will be without Bruce Brown, Goran Dragic, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons on Saturday.

Odds

The Hawks are 2-point underdogs vs. the Nets as of Saturday afternoon. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 240.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sat. Apr. 2, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA TV, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

