Clint Capela exits loss to Cavaliers with right knee hyperextension

Clint Capela exited the Atlanta Hawks’ 107-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday shortly before halftime, when he experienced what the team is calling a “right knee hyperextension” on this play. Evan Mobley fell into his knees as Capela pulled him backwards trying to prevent the easy layup.

Clint Capela went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury after this foul on Evan Mobley. pic.twitter.com/hGv3O9KvSd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2022

The Hawks announced during halftime that Capela would not be able to return to the game due the hyperextension. Capela had seven points and eight rebounds in the first half before the injury.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Will not return pic.twitter.com/nWIi2K37yj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 16, 2022

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggests there is optimism that Capela avoided a major injury, but an MRI on Saturday will reveal further details.

There’s initial optimism that Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela hasn’t suffered significant right knee damage, but an MRI on Saturday will determine extent of possible injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2022

The Hawks play the Miami Heat on the road for Game 1 Sunday afternoon at 1 pm ET. Capela’s status for that game would seem unlikely at this point, but more updates will likely be provided between now and then. For now, the club has to hope for the best with the MRI while preparing for a very talented No. 1 seed Miami team.

Any extended absence of Capela would be detrimental for Atlanta, as the status of John Collins for the series with the Heat is also up in the air at this point.

Stay tuned.