Hawks mount second-half comeback vs. Cavs, advance to playoffs with 107-101 win

The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers met on Friday night with quite a bit on the line. The Hawks came away with the 107-101 win over the Cavaliers, advancing to the NBA Playoffs where they will meet the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers see their season come to an end after a pair of tough losses this week.

The Cavaliers jumped on the Hawks out of the gate, leading 15-6 just 3:30 into play. Cleveland carried a 36-25 lead into the second quarter as Atlanta struggled on both ends out of the gate. The Hawks had seven turnovers in the first, while Cleveland was 6-of-9 from three-point-range.

Atlanta wasn’t great in the second quarter either, but they were able to cut the halftime deficit to just 61-51 after trailing by as many as 14 late in the second quarter. Perhaps the biggest play of the game occurred late in the second when Clint Capela and Evan Mobley got tangled up near the basket, resulting in Capela hyperextending his right knee. He would not return.

Clint Capela went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury after this foul on Evan Mobley. pic.twitter.com/hGv3O9KvSd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2022

Despite losing Capela, the Hawks would rally in the third quarter. Trae Young had 16 points and five assists in the period, propelling Atlanta to a tie score heading to the fourth quarter.

The eruption would continue in the fourth for Young and the Hawks, who used an 11-0 run to take a 95-86 lead with 6:20 remaining.

Float game phenomenal pic.twitter.com/9mfZgDUWzK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 16, 2022

Cleveland would roar back, trailing by three with under 2:00 to go, despite Young continuing to be on fire.

LOGO TRAE AND HE LET 'EM KNOW pic.twitter.com/qdFmE4k1zn — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 16, 2022

Young and the Hawks were able to hold on to the 107-101 win in the closing moments, as the Cavaliers offense just couldn’t come up with enough scores down the stretch. Young had 32 points in the second half alone, propelling Atlanta to the comeback and win despite the absence of Capela and John Collins.

Young finished with 38 points and nine assists in the win, with Bogdanovic scoring 19 points. Lauri Markkanen led Cleveland with 26 points, while Darius Garland had 21.

The Hawks will now travel to Miami, where they will kickoff their first-round series vs. the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm.

Stay tuned.