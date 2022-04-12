ATL and 29: The I-85 Play-In Game

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops preview what lies ahead with the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets matchup with respect to Trae Young, recent trends, defensive coverages, strengths, weaknesses, wild cards and more.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.